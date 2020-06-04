Hotels, resorts will reopen on June 8, says Muttamsetti

After a prolonged lockdown necessitated by the rapid spread of coronavirus, the hospitality sector, one of the worst-hit segments, is trying to revive activities.

“Hotels and restaurants across the State will reopen on June 8 but in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols,” Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao announced at a press conference here on Thursday.

Now that attempts are being made to gradually resume operations, the tourism sector plans to re-start the boating activity very soon. The Minister said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate nine command control rooms set up to operate the boating activity, next week, paving the way for resumption of the recreational facility.

Stakeholders’ meeting

The department called for a stakeholders’ meeting, attended by Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) Rajat Bhargav and Managing Director of the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Praveen Kumar, who explained to them about the significance of scrupulously following the COVID guidelines put in place by the Central government while operating their units.

Most big hotels, restaurants and resorts in the State are located in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kakinada, Guntur and Rajamahendravaram and all of them will open the doors to the public on June 8.

Long coastline

“After Gujarat, our State has the longest coastline in the country, giving us scope to explore tourism opportunities at our beautiful beaches, rivers, dense forest lands and temples,” said the Minister, adding that people concerned should not lose sight of the protocol at any point.

Speaking about the series of festivals and other initiatives taken up by the department last year, the Minister pointed to the Bhimili Utsav held in Visakhapatnam in November, Visakha Utsav in December, Araku Utsav in February, Flamingo Festival in Nellore, Gandikota Utsav in Kadapa district, Suryalanka Beach Festival in Guntur district, Horsley Hills Adventures in Chittoor district, Lepakshi Festival in Anantapur and other beach festivals.

“We also participated in tourism summits, both national and international, in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Greater Noida and international events like travel marts and tourism expos in Dubai and Japan,” he said.

The Minister said construction of five-star and seven-star hotels was being planned at tourist spots and added that the government was eager to put the State on the international tourism map.