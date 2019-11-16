Vijayawada

Hotel Gateway kicks off Rayalaseema food festival

Regional flavour: Staff displaying the dishes in Vijayawada on Friday.

Regional flavour: Staff displaying the dishes in Vijayawada on Friday.   | Photo Credit: V RAJU

more-in

Dinner will be served between 7.30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Foodies fond of spicy flavours of Rayalaseema have a feast waiting at the GAD restaurant of Hotel Taj Gateway.

The hotel on Friday kicked off Rayalaseema Food Festival that offers traditional dishes made using authentic ingredients to cater to the taste buds of the local crowd.

Speaking to reporters, Food and Beverage Manager S.V. Ramana Murthy said the ingredients are fresh, authentic and hand-picked.

The hotel’s master chef Brahmaji, with a team of experienced chefs from Rayalaseema and the executive chef Shreedhar will whip up a gourmet’s delights during the festival period ensuring consistency of quality, taste and hygiene.

The dishes lined up in the menu are mutton pulao, miriyalu liver, Seema kodi fry, veta mamsam, masala quails (kamsu pitta mamsam), medada (brain) keema, Kadapa chicken curry, Kurnool chepala pulusu, alasandula wada, pachchi pulusu, gunta ponganalu (punugulu) and borugula upma besides jowar roti, ragi roti and ragi sangati.

The festival menu will be served for dinner between 7.30 pm and 11 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
food and dining (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2019 12:38:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/hotel-gateway-kicks-off-rayalaseema-food-festival/article29987134.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY