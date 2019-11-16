Hotel Gateway kicks off Rayalaseema food festival

Foodies fond of spicy flavours of Rayalaseema have a feast waiting at the GAD restaurant of Hotel Taj Gateway.

The hotel on Friday kicked off Rayalaseema Food Festival that offers traditional dishes made using authentic ingredients to cater to the taste buds of the local crowd.

Speaking to reporters, Food and Beverage Manager S.V. Ramana Murthy said the ingredients are fresh, authentic and hand-picked.

The hotel’s master chef Brahmaji, with a team of experienced chefs from Rayalaseema and the executive chef Shreedhar will whip up a gourmet’s delights during the festival period ensuring consistency of quality, taste and hygiene.

The dishes lined up in the menu are mutton pulao, miriyalu liver, Seema kodi fry, veta mamsam, masala quails (kamsu pitta mamsam), medada (brain) keema, Kadapa chicken curry, Kurnool chepala pulusu, alasandula wada, pachchi pulusu, gunta ponganalu (punugulu) and borugula upma besides jowar roti, ragi roti and ragi sangati.

The festival menu will be served for dinner between 7.30 pm and 11 p.m.