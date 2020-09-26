Home Minister, DGP, SP praise traffic constable

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita and Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang appreciated traffic constable D. Srinivas, of Hanuman Junction town for discharging duties in heavy rain.
A passerby took a photograph of the constable regulating traffic at the busy centre in Hanuman Junction on Friday, and posted it on various social media groups. The Home Minister and the DGP responded and posted comments praising Mr. Srinivas.
Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu felicitated the traffic constable and presented a cash award for his sincerity in discharging duty.
The centre is so busy and traffic has to be regulated all the time, the SP said, and appealed to the staff of other police stations to get inspired from the traffic constable.
