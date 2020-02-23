Vijayawada

Home guard held on charge of impregnating minor

A 28-year-old home guard was arrested on Saturday on the charge of impregnating a minor here.

The accused, Borra Phanindra, had been in relationship with the girl since 2018 and he promised to marry her. A case was registered following a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, according to Bandar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehaboob Basha.

The victim’s family came to know about the pregnancy during a medical check-up. “A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, was registered against the accused and he was produced in a local court,” said Mr. Basha.

The girl was sent to the government hospital for further medical examination.

