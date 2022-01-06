Hold polls for Narasaraopet civic body after rectifying discrepancies in electoral rolls:HC

The court was informed that the officials concerned issued the voters list by including some voters from other gram panchayats.

Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy of the Andhra Pradsh High Court on Wednesday ordered that the State Election Commission (SEC) should rectify the mistakes in the voters list in Narasaraopet municipality within three weeks and hold elections only after completing that process.

Justice Roy was hearing a writ petition filed by R. Lakshmi Narayana of Narasaraopet, who alleged that some parts of five gram panchayats (Ravipadu, Lingamguntla, Elamanda, Kesanupalli and Issapalem) were merged with Narasaraopet municipality in an unscientific manner.

The petitioner's advocate N. Srinivasa Rao informed the court that the officials concerned issued the voters list by including some voters from other gram panchayats with a purpose and it was in violation of The Conduct of Rules, 1961, AP Panchayat Raj Act of 1994 and Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.