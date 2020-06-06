Vijayawada

Highest single-day spike of 210 fresh COVID cases reported in AP

Among local cases too, the single-day spike was highest at 161

The State witnessed the highest single-day spike in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours on Saturday.

A whopping 210 fresh cases, including 161 cases of locals which is also the highest single-day spike so far, were detected after 12,771 samples were tested, as per the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The tally has gone up to 4,460 and the number of active cases also went up to 1,786. The number of patients discharged is 2,601 and the toll stands at 73 as no new deaths were reported.

Of the total cumulative cases, 3,588 are of locals and 741 are of foreign returnees, migrant returnees and people from other States.

1,000 in past week

During the past week, the State reported 999 COVID positive cases which account for 22% of the cases reported so far since March 12. Of the total, 644 cases are of locals while remaining are of foreign returnees and migrant returnees and people from other States. These cases were detected as 73,204 samples were tested in a week between May 31 and June 6.

During the same time, the number of active cases has gone up by 609 and the number of daily recoveries slowed down.

The district tallies are as follows: Kurnool (762), Guntur (556), Krishna (526), Nellore (304), Chittoor (298), Anantapur (274), East Godavari (272), West Godavari (182), Kadapa (150), Visakhapatnam (111), Prakasam (85), Vizianagaram (37) and Srikakulam (31). Foreign returnees account for 131 cases and migrant returnees and people from other states account for 741 cases.

