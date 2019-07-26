High Court orders suspension of GO on review of PPAs

The Andhra Pradesh government’s controversial decision to review wind and solar Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) hit a major legal hurdle with the High Court (HC) ordering that the G.O RT No. 63, through which a high-level committee was formed for the said purpose and the letters written by A.P. Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) to the energy firms, be suspended for four weeks.

Justice M. Ganga Rao instructed the government to file a counter and adjourned the hearing to August 22.

The petitioners, who included some well-known companies such as ReNew Power Limited, Azure Power India, Axis Wind Farms, Helios Infratech Pvt. Ltd., ACME Solar and Hetero Wind Power, argued that the Discoms had sent them letters asking them to reduce the existing tariffs, or present their views before the committee if they were not prepared to bring down the rates mentioned in the PPAs.

The energy firms approached the court appealing for declaration of the impugned G.O. and the letters written by APSPDCL as null and void calling the exercise of the powers thereof by the government as contrary to the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003 and violative of their rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The power producers insisted that they had bagged contracts through competitive bidding and signed the PPAs with the approval of A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC). If the tariffs were to be reduced, only the APERC was competent to do it.

It may be noted that the State government formed the committee comprising Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Finance) and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Energy) and six other members and Joint Managing Director of AP-Transco as the member-convener on July 1, to review the “high-priced” wind and solar agreements and bring down the prices by holding negotiations with the energy companies.

The committee was mandated to submit its report within 45 days and it had already held a few rounds of deliberations with the companies selling power to the Discoms.

The petitioners have since pleaded before the court that the government and the APSPDCL be restrained from taking any steps towards reduction of tariff and / or termination of the concluded PPAs.

Apart from this, Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh had cautioned Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy against reviewing the PPAs, saying the agreements could be reopened and cancelled only after prime facie cases of corruption were made out on the basis of objective evidence.

However, the State government went ahead with its decision to review the PPAs and the issue became a hot topic of discussion in the Legislative Assembly with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu locking horns over the contentious subject.