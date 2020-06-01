‘Heritage Foods striving to empower dairy farmers’

VIJAYAWADA

01 June 2020 23:09 IST

Heritage Foods has been striving for the welfare of dairy farmers across the country through its Heritage Farmers Welfare Trust (HFWT) by offering various services for free, said its Executive Director Nara Brahmani.

On the occasion of World Milk Day celebrated on June 1, Ms. Brahmani said that the company has been playing a key role in empowering dairy farming with a variety of programmes, including cattle feed distribution, free veterinary care, educating farmers on better cattle management practices and also facilitating credit flow from banks, according to a release.

The company’s current milk procurement process covers over 12, 000 villages across the country and right from the procurement to delivery to the end customer the process is digitized.

Advertising

Advertising

It currently procures 14 lakh litres milk per day from 3 lakh farmers spread across India.

During the last fiscal year, HFWT conducted 2590 veterinary health camps covering 2341 milk collection centres and more than 1,63,714 cattle were treated.