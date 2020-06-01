Vijayawada

‘Heritage Foods striving to empower dairy farmers’

Heritage Foods has been striving for the welfare of dairy farmers across the country through its Heritage Farmers Welfare Trust (HFWT) by offering various services for free, said its Executive Director Nara Brahmani.

On the occasion of World Milk Day celebrated on June 1, Ms. Brahmani said that the company has been playing a key role in empowering dairy farming with a variety of programmes, including cattle feed distribution, free veterinary care, educating farmers on better cattle management practices and also facilitating credit flow from banks, according to a release.

The company’s current milk procurement process covers over 12, 000 villages across the country and right from the procurement to delivery to the end customer the process is digitized.

It currently procures 14 lakh litres milk per day from 3 lakh farmers spread across India.

During the last fiscal year, HFWT conducted 2590 veterinary health camps covering 2341 milk collection centres and more than 1,63,714 cattle were treated.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 11:11:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/heritage-foods-striving-to-empower-dairy-farmers/article31725953.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY