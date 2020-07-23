Vijayawada

Helplines for COVID-19 patients

The district administration has set up a helpline for the COVID-19 infected patients under home isolation in collaboration with nephrologist N. Ammanna.

Dr. Ammanna’s team of doctors will attend video and telephone calls from the patients and clarify their doubts, besides supplying medicines. Patients can dial 9063921413, 9063931413, or 90639 81413 and talk to the doctors.

Also, the government has set up its own helpline number, 94910 52800. Patients and people with COVID-19 symptoms can get their doubts clarified by talking to the experts.

Alternatively, people can also dial ‘104’, or use AP COVID-19 mobile app to seek further help.

