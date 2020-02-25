Helping released convicts make a fresh start

Director-General (Prisons and Correctional Services) Md. Ahsan Reza on Monday said the department is drawing up a blueprint to start a society that would take care of convicts after their release.

Mr. Reza was addressing the media after inaugurating the spice packaging unit set up at a cost of ₹38 lakh at the Visakhapatnam Central Prison. He said there was a need to take care of released convicts and the society would work in that direction, drawing from the system in vogue in Tamil Nadu.

“We will build a case file of all convicts during their stay in the prison. We will analyse their strength, weaknesses and skills, and based on the feedback, we will try to rehabilitate them,” he said.

Mr. Reza said plans were afoot to allow the family members to interact with the convicts. “We will conduct a mela at the jail premises on important days such as Independence Day and Republic Day and invite family members to interact with the convicts,” he said.

On skill development initiatives, he said a modular furniture centre would be opened at Kadapa jail very soon. “Funds generated from such centres will be given back to the convicts,” he said.

The D-G said a representation had been made to the government to improve the quality of rice that is served to convicts and remand prisoners.

On prisons being overcrowded, he said, “Except the Central Prison at Rajahmahendravaram, all the others are adequately spaced. We have sent proposals for two more prisons — at Tirupati and in the Guntur-Vijayawada region.” The government had agreed to list all convicts under the Aarogyasri health programme, he added.

Gainful employment

Earlier, inaugurating the spices unit which has the capacity to produce and package chilli powder, turmeric and coriander powder , he said the products would be first used in the prison the balance would be packaged and sold under the brand name ‘Sudhaar’.

“The convicts will trained in use of machines, so that they can have a gainful employment after their release,” said Mr. Reza.

IG Prisons G. Jayavardhan, DIG Indla Sreenivasa Rao and SP (Vizag Central Prison) S. Rahul, were present.

Officials from across the State are here to attend the two-day retreat to formulate new prison and correction policies.