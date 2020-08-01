Vijayawada

Helpdesks for testing, treatment of journalists

Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar has asked the District Collectors to identify one COVID hospital where journalists and their family members can go for treatment in every district hereafter.

He asked the Collectors to nominate one officer from the Health department and one officer from the Information and Public Relations Department to maintain a helpdesk for journalists and their family members.

The helpdesks are made responsible to liaison with the COVID testing teams and ensure testing for journalists and their family members.

Mr. Bhaskar in the order said the decision was followed by representations made by various members of the press recently.

