Heavy rains lash Krishna; nearly 10 cm rainfall recorded in two mandals

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Krishna district during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The district received an average rainfall of 29.50 mm in the last 24 hours as of 8.30 a.m. Thursday, according to a rainfall bulletin issued by the district administration.

Over 36 of the 50 mandals in the district received at least 10 mm rainfall while a few mandals in the western parts of the district received no rainfall.

Kaikaluru received 96.80 mm rainfall, the highest, while Mandavalli received 92.40 mm, Mudinepalli 84.40 mm and Penamaluru 80.4 mm.

Vijayawada urban and rural mandals received 11.20 mm rainfall each.

Meanwhile, according to India Meteorological Department's Vijayawada-Gannavaram station, the district received an average 99 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Following the downpour and lightning around midnight, power supply in several areas in and around the city were interrupted.

On the other hand, the district witnessed above normal temperatures on Wednesday with four degree deviation and recovered a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.