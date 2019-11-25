‘Health of sanitation workers key for health of the city’

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation(VMC) Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that free medical camps for the sanitation workers in the city would be conducted twice a year hereafter.

Mr. Venkatesh, along with Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, inaugurated a medical camp for the sanitation workers in municipal divisions 51 to 59 at Vambay Colony on Sunday by Andhra Hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venkatesh said that similar camps would be conducted for all the 3,500 sanitation workers in the city to ensure every one of them is healthy.

He said the camp would be organised in phases and the current camp was the second phase and the first one was conducted recently at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. The third camp will be conducted in One-Town soon, he said.

Allowance

Stating that the health of sanitation workers is key for the health of the city, Mr. Venkatesh asked them to use all the protective gear while working. He said workers and their family members who consult doctors at the camp would be provided free tests and medicines necessary.

Mr. Vishnu said that the State government is going to provide ₹6,000 allowance towards the health of the workers. He said soon the amount would be given to the workers every month hereafter.