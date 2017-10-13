He cycles to know his country

Twenty-year-old Preetesh, a civil servant aspirant, found out the best way to connect and understand his fellow countrymen whom he aspires to serve - to kick start a gruelling cycle expedition.

This Pune-based agricultural graduate is presently pursuing his journey on the golden quadrilateral covering 6,000 kilometres by wading through states in West, South, East and Northern parts of the country.

“I started the cycling tour on October 1 and after pedalling through Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, I am now in Andhra Pradesh proceeding towards Visakhapatnam,” says the resolute cyclist, who was at Pedal Zone in Vijayawada, an outfit promoting cycling among youngsters, to carryout repairs to his vehicle.

“I am preparing for the civil services and this expedition will make me understand how the country looks from close quarters. All through the way I am interacting with people, especially with farmers to get first hand information about their lives,” says the affable Preetesh. “I am also promoting respect for women and their safety”.

“I pedal 12 hours a day covering 150 kilometres. I take rest at food points like dhabas and sleep under the tree”.

Armed with all the necessary paraphernalia such as the helmet, first-aid box, tool box and spares, Preetesh relies more on energy drinks, milk and restricts himself to rotis and sabjis in the afternoon. “I take a full meal in the night while taking rest,” he said.

This Satara –born youngster is riding the ‘Hi-breed Giant roam-2’ bicycle which is meant for punishing expeditions. “There is so much greenery between Chennai and Ongole on the both side of the roads. This is missing between Bangalore and Chennai as I see more human habitat dotting both side of the roads,” observed the cyclist.

Preetesh is also equipped with contact numbers of the outfits prompting cycling, cycling enthusiasts and doctors as a measure of precaution. “So far so good, if everything goes well as per plan I will be completing the mission on November 15 at Pune,” he pedals off.