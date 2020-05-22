Vijayawada

HC sets aside Venkateswara Rao suspension

Senior IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao won the battle against his suspension as the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered its revocation by setting aside the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT)’s verdict in the matter.

The court directed the government to reinstate Mr. Rao and also pay salaries and perquisites for the period of suspension.

Mr. Rao was charged with serious misconduct in the procurement of security equipment from an Israeli firm, and other acts. He was additional director general of police (intelligence) at that time.

A 1989-batch IPS officer, Mr. Rao was placed under suspension under No. 3(1) of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. His suspension was upheld by the CAT and confirmed by the Union Home Ministry. He then knocked at the doors of the High Court seeking justice.

