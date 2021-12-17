HC Judges express displeasure over Justice Chandru’s remarks

Judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court have reacted bitterly to the comments made by former Judge of Madras High Court Justice K. Chandru.

Expressing concerns over the remarks, Justice B Devanand of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge on Monday felt that it was not proper to blame the entire High Court if Justice Chandru had objections and reservations over some judges and incidents.

His comments were unfortunate and amounted to tarnishing the image of the High Court. Justice Chandru should have travelled to Visakhapatnam and battled for the human rights of a doctor who had been assaulted by the police. He further said that he planned to write a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court to consider the comments as criminal contempt of court and take up a suo motu case. But, the idea was withdrawn keeping in view the services of Justice Chandru to the society, he said.

It may be recalled that Justice Chandru commented on the A.P. High Court, claiming that the court was overstepping its bounds. He also stated that the elected administration in Andhra Pradesh was battling for its survival with the court rather than its political opponents.