HC judge celebrates New Year’s Eve at VMC old age home

Civic staff’s initiative is worth emulating, says Justice Devanand

Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice Battu Devanand along with his wife Padmakumari, managing trustee of Battu Venkata Ratnam Charitable Trust, celebrated the New Year’s Eve with the inmates of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s old age home in the city on Saturday.

Accompanied by Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh and his wife, Justice Devanand and family spent time with the inmates who were rescued from the streets by municipal employees. The home is an initiative of the municipal employees led by Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh.

The judge’s family took part in cake cutting and served food to the inmates besides donating them clothes.

Justice Devanand appreciated Mr. Venkatesh and the VMC staff for setting up the old age home and taking care of the senior citizens who required food, shelter and proper care. He said other civic bodies could draw inspiration and set up similar homes for the needy.

Local Corporator M. Tirupathamma, District Fire Officer T. Srinivas and VMC employees took part in the programme.