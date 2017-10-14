Vijayawada

HC imposes fine on Endowments Commissioner, Durga temple EO

VIJAYAWADA, ANDHRA PRADESH,08/08/2015: Rapid construction activities around Indrakeeladri taking sheen out of goddess Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. Photo:Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar   | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

Officers wilfully violated court orders, says judge

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday imposed a fine on Anuradha, the Commissioner of Endowments, A.P. and Surya Kumari, Executive Officer of the Durga temple in Vijayawada, in a contempt case.

The judge was dealing with a contempt case initiated out of non-implementation of the orders of the court. A. Krishna Durga Siva Kumar and V. Praneeth Babu, casual employees of the Durga Malleswara Swamy temple, approached the court for regularising their services. The court ruled in their favour.

The department had taken a stand that there was a ban on such acts though the court had indicated that such a stand may not be taken. Following a complaint, the judge had called for appearance of the EO of the temple and heard the arguments on behalf of the contemnors. The judge felt that the respondent officers wilfully violated the orders of the court. Each officer was asked to pay

₹2,000 as fine for committing contempt of court.

