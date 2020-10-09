HC favours CBI probe into comments on judiciary

VIJAYAWADA

09 October 2020 01:07 IST

Taking strong objection to certain comments and social media posts purportedly made by Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam and some Ministers and MPs of the YSR Congress Party on the judiciary, a Division Bench of the High Court comprising Justices Rakesh Kumar and J. Uma Devi opined that the matter warranted a probe by the CBI.

Criticism of the courts is nothing but an affront to democracy, of which the judiciary is an integral part, they observed.

Appearing for the State, Advocate-General S. Sriram said he did not have any objection if the court wanted the CBI to ferret out the facts, while insisting that the government was not responsible for the references made to the judiciary through social media.

He was responding to the observation by the Judges that if the case was not handled properly, they would be forced to rope in the CBI to expose those who made the derogatory remarks and the circumstances under which they stooped so low as to touch on the personal lives of some judges.