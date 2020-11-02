Harvesting machine operators warned against overcharging ryots

KAKINADA

02 November 2020 09:35 IST

Fare should not exceed ₹2,200 per acre of paddy: JC

East Godavari Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha on Sunday stated that the machine operators should charge ₹1,800 to ₹2,200 for harvesting one acre of paddy.

Harvesting of paddy has already begun in the district, but this time, farmers, mostly tenants, are going to face difficulties in getting labour at low wages as workers from northern part of the State have not yet arrived due to lack of cheaper modes of transportation, which were all temporarily stalled in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Left without workers, farmers have now turned to machine harvesters.

In this context, Mr. Lakshmisha said the revenue and agriculture department officials would be monitoring the fare to be charged for the harvesting process, so as to ensure that the operators do not exploit farmers by charging exorbitant amount.

“We will seize the machinery if any operator is found charging more than the stipulated amount, which is, ₹2,200 per acre of harvesting operation,” said Mr. Lakshmisha.

The Rythu Bharosa Kendras will monitor the harvesting operations in the district, where paddy was sown in above 2.25 lakh hectares in the kharif.