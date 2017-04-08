‘Harrowing experience forced me to return to the TDP’

Seeking to wipe off the ‘political turncoat’ stigma, Minister for Industries N. Amarnatha Reddy stated that he was a mere legislator, both during his entry into the YSR Congress and back into the TDP. With this, he sought to rebut the YSRC’s charge that the government rewarded political turncoats with Cabinet berths. On his maiden visit to his native district after swearing in as a Minister, Mr. Reddy paid tributes to the party founder, N.T. Rama Rao, by offering a garland at his statue in Tirupati on Friday.

In his address to the cadre who gave him a rousing reception, Mr. Reddy said he had been with the TDP ever since his political birth, but for a few years when he had switched over to the YSRC. “I had a ‘harrowing experience’ in that party, which forced me to return to the TDP,” he said. He thanked the Chief Minister for reposing faith in him.

Staff Reporter in Chittoor writes: Addressing a felicitation function, the Minister said YSRC leaders were jealous of the growing public support to the TDP.

“I shall continue with the TDP till my last breath,” he said.