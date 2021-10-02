Handloom expo in Vijayawada to help weavers, artisans

An exhibition-cum-sale of handloom products “Handloom Bazar” was inaugurated on the premises of PVP Square mall in city on Friday, by members of the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh.

Secretary of the Council S. Ranjana said the COVID-19-induced lockdown wreaked havoc on the weavers and artisans who were in serious financial crisis. The objective of the event, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanthi, was to give them a platform to sell their products, she said.

Weavers and artisans from Ponduru, Challapalli and Mangalagiri participated showcasing products of Kalamkari, Venkatagiri and other varieties.

Students of Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala draped in traditional handloom saris worn by their mothers and grandmothers, showcased the charm of the weaves. The organisation also conducted a quiz programme based on the history of these traditional products.

The exhibition has become a cynosure of all eyes with visitors stopping by to enquire or buy the products, directly from their makers.