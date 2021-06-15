Gutkha worth ₹1 crore seizedin Guntur

GUNTUR

15 June 2021 06:17 IST

Raids unearth stocks worth nearly ₹1 crore

In one of biggest seizures of its kind, police teams of Guntur Rural Police District seized huge quantity of banned gutkha, khaini and other substances worth ₹97.72 lakh from various parts of the district.

Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni said that following the directions of DGP Gautam Sawang, a special drive had been launched in the district, in which the police nabbed the kingpin of the racket, which allegedly had its presence cross many States.

“This is the single biggest operation in the State, and it beats the previous one in which banned substances worth ₹60 lakh were seized. The police nabbed the kingpin Siddapa Anjeneya alias Siddhu who runs Subramanyeswar Traders in Bengaluru, that supplies the banned substance to eight districts in the State,’’ said Mr. Gunni.

Modus operandi

The police also nabbed Kopparapu Manikanta of Ongole, Konakala Anjaneyulu of Darsi from Prakasam district and four others in Guntur. The modus operandi of the accused involved key operators from different districts. The accused allegedly established contact with a person from a district and Siddhu tranferred money to the main suppliers based in Rajasthan or Karnataka and the stock was supplied through parcel services.

DSP, Narsaraopet, Vijaya Bhaskar, Tenali DSP Sravanthi Roy, SHOs of various stations were present.