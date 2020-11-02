Gutkha, liquor seized in raids in Krishna district

In a joint operation, the police in association with Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel conducted raids at different places in Krishna district on Sunday and registered 28 cases and took 37 persons into custody for possessing banned gutkha products and Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL).
The police teams conducted raids on the shops in Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Nuzvid, Nandigama, and Avanigadda police sub-divisions and seized NDPL, gutkha and jaggery wash, all worth about ₹13.60 lakh, stored illegally.
Raids continued till evening at G. Konduru, Mylavaram, Agiripalli, Kaikalur, Mandavalli, Chillakallu, Reddygudem, Tiruvuru, Gampalagudem and other places, said Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath