Gutkha, liquor seized in raids in Krishna district

In a joint operation, the police in association with Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel conducted raids at different places in Krishna district on Sunday and registered 28 cases and took 37 persons into custody for possessing banned gutkha products and Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL).

The police teams conducted raids on the shops in Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Nuzvid, Nandigama, and Avanigadda police sub-divisions and seized NDPL, gutkha and jaggery wash, all worth about ₹13.60 lakh, stored illegally.

Raids continued till evening at G. Konduru, Mylavaram, Agiripalli, Kaikalur, Mandavalli, Chillakallu, Reddygudem, Tiruvuru, Gampalagudem and other places, said Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.