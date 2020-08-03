Gutkha, foreign cigarettes worth ₹6.32 lakh seized, 4 arrested

The West Godavari police seized banned gutkha and tobacco products and foreign brand cigarettes, all worth about ₹6.32 lakh at Palakol and arrested four persons.

On a tip-off, the team led by Narsapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P. Nageswara Rao and CI Ch. Anjaneyulu took four persons into custody in the Surya Teja Nagar area on Sunday.

The arrested have been identified as Puli Roshan Seethal of Palakol, Tallapalli Venkata Shiva Satyanarayana of Tuni, Kankipati Raju Veera Venkata Satyaprasad of Mandavalli and Adhikari Solmon Raju of Narsapuram, said district Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Narayan Naik.

Modus operandi

The modus operandi of the accused was to import the stocks from Berampur in Odisha and sell them to retailers in different districts in AP.

The accused, Shiva Satyanarayana, was involved in several crimes in Kakinada, One Town and Three Town police stations, Rayavaram, Vuyyuru, Anakapalli, Patamata and Kambham police stations and underwent imprisonment in a few cases, Mr. Naik said.