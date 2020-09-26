Guntur police bust massive gutkha racket

GUNTUR

26 September 2020 23:22 IST

Contraband worth ₹25 lakh seized

The Guntur Rural Police on Saturday busted a massive gutkha racket operating from Tenali.

Five lakh gutkha sachets worth ₹25 lakh were seized in an operation supervised by Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni.

“We will be cracking down on those indulging in illegal activities relating to smuggling of gutkha, non-duty paid liquor and other contraband substances. We will open suspect sheets and invoke the PD Act against repeat offenders,” Mr. Gunni said after producing the accused before the media.

In a night raid, Tenali DSP K. Srilakshmi, Tenali CI M. Rajesh Kumar and SI T. Anil Kumar intercepted a truck at Tenali market. The gutkha was allegedly being smuggled from Bengaluru. Police arrested the main accused, identified as Adapala Madhava Rao, who reportedly confessed that the contraband was purchased from Tumkur. The accused loaded the truck with empty barrels and in each barrel, the gutkha packets were loaded.

Police also arrested Mohammad Eezad and Mohammad Saleem Uddin.