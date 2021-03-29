Guntur police arrest seven ganja peddlers

65 liquid ganja vials and 2.4 kg dry ganja seized from them

The Guntur Urban Police arrested seven ganja peddlers, who were allegedly supplying the raw material and liquid ganja vials.

The police seized 65 vials and 2.4 kg of dry ganja, all worth about ₹2.89 lakh, from their possession.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammireddy said the team led by DSP E. Sitaramaiah arrested Pavuluri Suresh, S. Almas and Sk. Ikram at Suddapalli Donka in Guntur city.

The police seized 2 kg of ganja and 15 vials from them.

In another raid, DSP K. Supraja, along with the Arundelpet police, arrested Jakkula Ramesh and Maddela Yesu, near the railway gate at Sanjeevaiah Nagar, and seized 300 grams of ganja from them.

The Nagarampalem police arrested Pamula Raghuram and Syed Jeelani of Guntur city, at Krishna Babu Colony, and recovered 50 vials of liquid ganja from their possession.

Special teams

“The police are investigating the origin of the racket and since how long they have been doing the illegal trade, and who are their customers. Special teams have been constituted to check the drug racket in the district,” said Mr. Ammireddy.

“Instructions have been given to identify the vulnerable places and keep a vigil on the educational institutions,” the SP added.