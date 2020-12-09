Guntur making moves with eye on ‘swachh’ tag

GUNTUR

09 December 2020 09:34 IST

The municipal corporation has already launched a campaign to achieve the goal

After missing the bus in getting the swachh rankings in its previous efforts, the Guntur Municipal Corporation is now making a strong pitch to find a place in the list of top ten cleanest cities across the country. Vijayawada (4th rank) and Visakhapatnam (9th rank) were among the top 10 cleanest cities in the country in the Swachh Survekshan survey in 2020, while Indore bagged the top rank in the survey.

The GMC has already started making concerted efforts. With solid waste management and open defecation-free initiatives, one of the key benchmarks, the municipal authorities have begun pushing for two bin waste collection and disposal. A series of awareness campaigns have been taken up with partnership with ITC.

“We are determined to make Guntur one of the cleanest cities in the country. We are near to open defecation free and moving towards an efficient solid waste management system. We have also begun playing recorded audio messages fitted to the dumper bins, and are pushing for a two bin waste collection system,” said Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha.

Advertising

Advertising

Member of Parliament Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, in his recent visit to parts of the city, asked the municipal authorities to provide efficient services to people. Remarking that sanitation has improved significantly, the MP said that the GMC should strive to achieve greater service level benchmarks in future.

Awareness drive

On Monday, District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, along with the MP, took part in a sanitation awareness rally. The Collector announced a 15-day campaign to improve sanitation in all municipalities.

Involvement of all stakeholders, including residents, traders and officials, will help Guntur, which has a history of 150 years, to break into league of cleaner cities in the country.