‘Gudiko Gomatha’ launched in Bengaluru

TIRUPATI

14 December 2020 11:16 IST

After covering the two Telugu States, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) extended its flagship programme ‘Gudiko Gomatha’ to Karnataka by launching the event in Bengaluru on Sunday.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, who formally launched the event with a puja to cows, said the TTD’s intention behind the noble programme was to safeguard indigenous cow breeds across the country. “We have already donated a cow and a calf at Vijayawada, Kakinada, Hyderabad and now at Bengaluru. I appeal to all like-minded donors to come forward to donate cows to mutts and temples,” he said. Following his call, philanthropists donated 216 cows.

Yatiraja Mutt seer Sri Narayana Yatiraja Ramanuja Swamy, Local Advisory Committee members were present.

Advertising

Advertising