Group clash: six more, including intermediate student, held

VIJAYAWADA

06 July 2020 23:46 IST

The Patamata police investigating the group clash, which created sensation at Thotavari Veedhi on May 30, arrested six more accused on Monday.

Two groups headed by Thota Sandeep and Koduru Manikanta alias Pandu, attacked each other with lethal weapons over settlement of a sharing flats between two builders. Sandeep, who runs an iron shop, suffered critical injuries and died in a private hospital after a few hours.

Manikanta and his gang members too suffered injuries and were arrested later. Differences cropped up between the two realtors, who constructed an apartment in seven cents of land in Yenamalakuduru. They approached Manikanta and Sandeep, who were fighting for supremacy in the area.

A day before the street fight, Sandeep visited Pandu’s house located at Sanathnagar, under Penamaluru police station limits and warned Pandu’s mother, Padmavathi, on his behaviour.

Pandu, who took the warning as a prestigious question called up Sandeep, and they shouted each other and decided to meet. Both the groups, who were in inebriated condition and under the influence of ganja, attacked with sticks, knives, iron rods and boulders soon after they encountered, which created panic in the area.

Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police P. Nagaraja Reddy and Patamata CI R. Suresh Reddy, who are investigating the case said that 40 persons, including the two realtors, were arrested in the case so far.

Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, who is monitoring the investigation of the case said P. Chaitanya, M. Sagar, P. J. Prabhukanth, K. Anil Kumar, Y. Seshu Babu and M. Kumara Swamy, all residents of Vijayawada were arrested today.

Police seized five mobile phones and a car from the accused, Mr. Srinivasulu said and warned of stern action against those who resort to rowdy activities.