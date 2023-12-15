Gramin Dak Sevaks go on indefinite strike in Andhra Pradesh; abstain from duties on fourth day

December 15, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Thousands of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), who have been on strike for the past three days, urged the government to solve their demands without any further delay, as their strike entered fourth day on December 15.

On the call given by the All India Gramin Dak Sevaks Union, National Union of Gramin Dak Sevaks and All India Postal Employees Union, about three lakh GDS (Branch Post Masters (BPMs) and Assistant Branch Post Masters (ABPMs) are on strike across the nation, of which 25,000 GDS are participating in the indefinite strike in Andhra Pradesh.

The Gramin Dak Sevaks are demanding among other things equal status like other government servants, removal of cap on gratuity, provision of leave and medical facilities, laptops, printers, and broadband network for branch post offices to provide better services to the public, declare pension, implement Kamalesh Chandra Committee’s recommendations and increase group insurance coverage up to ₹5 lakh.

“About 25,000 GDS, BPMs and ABPMs in Andhra Pradesh are participating in the strike. We are playing a vital role in offering postal services in rural areas, but the government is neglecting us,” All India Gramin Dak Sevaks Union State president, Bevara Venkateswara Rao said.

Postal services, including small savings, life insurance and other facilities are affected due to the indefinite strike.

Meanwhile, the Postal Department has served notices to the GDS, BPMs and ABPMs, who are in notice period (who have less than three years service) to report for duties immediately or face disciplinary action.

“About 1.5 lakh post offices are located in rural areas in the country, and lakhs of people are dependent on Gramina Tapala Sevas. About 85% of postal services are affected due to the strike,” Mr. Venkateswara Rao told The Hindu on December 15.

“The Central government is threatening the agitating Gramina Dak Sevaks to terminate their services, instead of holding talks and solving our problems,” Mr. Rao, who is also the union’s All India assistant general secretary alleged. “The strike would be continued till the long-pending problems were addressed,” he said.