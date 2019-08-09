‘Govt. will take a hard look at land issues’

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registration Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said the government was moving towards a comprehensive re-survey of land and streamlining the maintenance of revenue records for improving the efficiency of land administration, which was in shambles under the TDP government.

Steps were being taken for foolproof implementation of the A.P. Crop Cultivator Rights Act, 2019 and the A.P. Land Titling Act, 2019 which were intended to protect the rights of both the tenant farmers and the land owners, and other legislations pertaining to lands, including dotted lands.

Briefing media persons on the Joint Collectors’ Conference on land issues held at the Secretariat on Thursday, Mr. Bose said the second-generation farmers were losing interest in agriculture, which was evident from the shifting of over three lakh people from the farmer families in Krishna and East and West Godavari districts to Hyderabad in search of better livelihood in recent years.

Land issues were among the causes for it and the present government was doing its best to arrest the trend of such migrations.

Cascading effect

The erstwhile system wherein ‘Karanams’ and ‘Munsabs’ used to maintain revenue records in order had collapsed and it had a cascading effect over the years. The government has, therefore, undertaken a complete overhaul of the system to sort out vexatious issues easily and amicably, he observed.

Mr. Bose further said the government was working on a mission mode for distributing 25 lakh house pattas by Ugadi in tune with its priority to provide a dwelling to every poor household in the State.

The land requirement for it was being assessed and enumeration of the potential beneficiaries was under way, he added.

Special Chief Secretary (Land and Endowments) Manmohan Singh and Director of Land Survey and Settlement Prabhakar Reddy were among those present.