Govt. will help farmers hit by floods: official

Agriculture Department Special Commissioner H. Arun Kumar has assured that the State government will extend all support to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to rain and floods.
Mr. Arun Kumar visited the areas where crops were damaged due to flood in Yeleru canal recently in Samalkota of East Godavari district on Wednesday.
He interacted with the affected farmers and said that the government would provide input subsidy as well as insurance to the farmers.
He was told that crop in 23 acres owned by four farmers in the area were damaged and only one of them had applied for compensation with the government. In Samalkota, 1693.66 acres of the crop was damaged and 1,244 farmers were affected.
