‘Govt. will fulfil promises to farmers’ says Botcha Satyanarayana

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has a clear plan on developing Amaravati and fulfilling the promises made to the farmers by the previous government,” said Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Satyanarayana said the farmers who had given land under the land pooling scheme would be offered developed plots as promised by the previous government.

“In case the farmers want something more, the government is ready to talk to them and consider their requests depending on feasibility,” the Minister said.

‘Temporary structures’

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is spreading falsehood and misleading people. All the buildings constructed by the TDP government in Amaravati are temporary. The Secretariat is a temporary one, and so are the Assembly and High Court. All government offices in the region are being operated in rented accommodations. Now, Mr. Naidu is saying that these buildings are enough to run the capital in Amaravati. But before the elections, he stated that capital construction needed ₹1,09,023 crore,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

“People know the financial status of the State. The opposition parties are going against the interests of the State. We know what people want. Completion of irrigation projects, which included Polavaram, is top priority of the government. People of Rayalaseema are waiting for water to flow into their region. Fulfilling their needs is our priority. We have to complete the projects,” the Minister said.

Referring to the charges made by Mr. Naidu on permission for rallies, the Minister said the government never permitted anyone to stage a protest or take out a rally without prior permission. In case Mr. Naidu applied for permission, it would be granted.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had take out padayatra only after taking prior permission, he added.