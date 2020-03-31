Govt. to supply ration for inmates of child, senior citizen homes

Officials of the Department of Women, Child, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Welfare will supply ration to the orphans and the aged persons staying in Child Care Institutions (CCIs) and the old age homes across the State.

In the wake of COVID-19 lockdown up to April 14, the government has decided to supply rice and dal to all inmates staying in the shelters.

Steps were being taken to supply ration to the CCIs and government and private-run old age homes immediately, according to Principal Secretary (Women Development and Child Welfare) K. Damayanthi.

“During a review meeting, it has come to the notice of the government that CCIs and old age home owners are facing a problem in getting essential commodities due to the lockdown. Taking the matter seriously, the decision has been taken,” said Women Development and Child Welfare, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Welfare (WDCW&DA&SC) Director Krithika Shukla.

Rice, dal

The Civil Supplies Commissioner, district Collectors and WD&CW authorities will take measures for supply of 10 kg rice and one kg dal per inmate. The ration will be supplied during the entire lockdown period, Ms. Shukla told The Hindu.

“In Andhra Pradesh, about 729 CCIs are there in which 24,695 children are staying. The home managements were asked to send the inmates to their parents and guardians, and 2,944 orphans remained in the shelter homes,” the Director said.

Likewise, the government was running 87 homes for senior citizens and 83 were being run by different NGO across the State sheltering about 2,000 persons.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also ordered supply of medicines to all old age homes. Measures should be taken to maintain social distance and hygiene at the homes,” Krithika Shukla said.

The Assistant Directors, Project Directors, District Probation Officers and the District Child Protection Officers should visit the CCIs and the old age homes and monitor the supply of ration, availability of sanitisers and masks and maintenance of sanitation, the Director added.