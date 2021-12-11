Govt. staff stage lunch-hour protests

Andhra Pradesh Contributory Pension Scheme Employees’ Association members organised “Simha Garjana”, a protest meeting, demanding that the State government scrap the contributory pension scheme.

Government employees on Friday vowed to fight till the government addressed their demands. The employees staged lunch-hour demonstrations in front of their offices across the State.

Employees associations’ leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Bandi Srinivas, Vidyasgar and others said they were waiting for the last two and half years for the government to resolve their demands. The employees were staging protests as the promises made by the government and advisers were not implemented. The employees were expecting that the government would announce PRC and also resolve the issues like health cards, they said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Contributory Pension Scheme Employees’ Association members organised “Simha Garjana”, a protest meeting, demanding that the State government scrap the contributory pension scheme.

Association general secretary K. Pardhasaradhi and others said they had been demanding that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy keep his promise made to the employees as run up to the general elections. The State government had not been implementing the Tucker Committee report though it had recommended that the CPS could be scrapped, they added.