Govt. staff play vital role in State’s functioning: Perni

Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Saturday said government employees played a pivotal role in the smooth functioning of the government.

Addressing a State-level meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Employees, Teachers, Workers and Pensioners of Andhra Pradesh, held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, the Minister said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to repeal the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and he would keep his word. The Minister assured them that he would also do whatever it would take to ensure justice to the workers and employees’ sections.

JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the committee would take up key issues like repeal of the CPS, issue of health cards and implementation of the 11th pay revision panel recommendations.

He said other issues confronting the employees included increased work load, long-pending demand to increase the age limit for Class-IV employees, grant of concessions due to the employees since the TDP rule, among others.

Mr. Venkateswarlu said the meeting would adopt a resolution supporting the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s three-capital formula.

Earlier, the JAC leaders took out a rally from the Lenin Centre that culminated in a meeting at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, attended by representatives of 94 different associations representing government departments.

The meeting also elected its new office-bearers. They include Bopparaju Venkateswarlu from Revenue Department as Chairman, Y.V. Rao from APSRTC as secretary general, T.V. Phani Perraju from Cooperative Department as associate chairman and V.V. Muralikrishna Naidu as treasurer besides 40 members to the State executive committee.