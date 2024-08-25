Govt. responds to Taxpayers’ Association’s plea; takes measures to address water crisis in Vijayawada

The Water Resources Department has said that it has sent a proposal to the government regarding the construction of a check dam downstream of Prakasam Barrage across Krishna river, said Taxpayers’ Association secretary M.V. Anjaneyulu.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Saturday, association president V. Sambi Reddy and Mr. Anjaneyulu said that they had submitted a memorandum to the government in June when there was a water crisis. They had informed the government that there was a need for construction of a check dam downstream of the barrage and also for replacement of all old pipelines with new ones.

In response to their plea, the Water Resources Department said it had prepared estimates for a check dam with a capacity of 4.131 tmcft across the river near Chodavaram village and another check dam with a capacity of 4.95 tmcft near Bandikollanka village in Mopidevi mandal. The department wrote to the Taxpayers’ Association that once the nod cames from the government, they would take up works.

Thanking the government for responding to their plea, the association members said if the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation also got funds to lay new pipelines, the city would not have any water crisis in future, even during summer.

