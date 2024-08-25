GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. responds to Taxpayers’ Association’s plea; takes measures to address water crisis in Vijayawada

Published - August 25, 2024 05:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources Department has said that it has sent a proposal to the government regarding the construction of a check dam downstream of Prakasam Barrage across Krishna river, said Taxpayers’ Association secretary M.V. Anjaneyulu.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Saturday, association president V. Sambi Reddy and Mr. Anjaneyulu said that they had submitted a memorandum to the government in June when there was a water crisis. They had informed the government that there was a need for construction of a check dam downstream of the barrage and also for replacement of all old pipelines with new ones.

In response to their plea, the Water Resources Department said it had prepared estimates for a check dam with a capacity of 4.131 tmcft across the river near Chodavaram village and another check dam with a capacity of 4.95 tmcft near Bandikollanka village in Mopidevi mandal. The department wrote to the Taxpayers’ Association that once the nod cames from the government, they would take up works.

Thanking the government for responding to their plea, the association members said if the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation also got funds to lay new pipelines, the city would not have any water crisis in future, even during summer.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.