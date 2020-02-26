Govt. plans to distribute land pooled for Amaravati to the poor

The State government has decided to distribute a portion of land pooled for Amaravati to the poor under ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ under ‘Navaratnalu’ Scheme. The government issued a GO on Tuesday stating that 1,251 acres of land was required to distribute house site pattas to 54,307 families.

A committee of three officers with the Commissioner, APCRDA and the District Collectors of Krishna and Guntur would be constituted for implementation of the programme. The CRDA Commissioner, the Collectors of Krishna and Guntur were asked to take necessary action.

The government in the GO said that the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Tadepalli Municipality, Mangalagiri Municipality and selected gram panchayats of Tadepalli, Duggirala, Mangalagiri, Pedakakani mandals had asked the CRDA to allot the land for allotment of identified lands to an extent of 1251.51 acres in the villages of Nowluru, Krishnayapalem, Nidamarru, Inavolu, Kuragallu and Mandadam for allotment of house sites to economically weaker sections under the programme.

The Commissioner has stated that as per Sec. 53(d) of APCRDA Act, 2014 at least 5% of total area pooled under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) could be allotted for providing affordable housing for the poor.

An extent of 87.02 acres of land pooled under LPS in Capital City, Amaravati, was already utilised for housing purpose for the poor, the GO said.