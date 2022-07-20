Govt failed to provide relief to flood-hit: Pawan

Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

July 20, 2022 04:09 IST

Pawan Kalyan said the government was not prepared to face the floods and take up relief measures and only a few relief centres were set up.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said the YSR Congress Party government had failed in implementing flood relief measures during the Godavari floods. He said though the flood in the river had begun to recede, the problems being faced by the people were increasing due to a lack of proper support from the government.

He said the government was not prepared to face the floods and take up relief measures and only a few relief centres were set up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government failed to provide boats for transportation and food to the victims. He said the government did not pay the bills to boat owners who provided boats for the floods two years ago.