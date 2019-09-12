Govt. determined to review PPAs: Minister

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has said that the government is determined to review the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) which imposed high tariffs on the consumers and basically violated norms.

In an apparent reference to some media reports which suggested that the State government had communicated to the Centre its decision to shelve the proposed review of existing PPAs, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy stated public interest was the government’s priority and it would not give up its well-intentioned attempts to realise lower power tariffs by negotiating with the independent power producers.

The DISCOMs were bogged down by a mammoth loss of ₹20,000 crore and they would not come out of the red unless the system was cleansed, he said. The previous government caused a huge loss to the exchequer by entering into PPAs in flagrant violation of norms, he alleged. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to undoing some of the damage, the Minister stated, adding that there was no question of stepping back from reviewing all such unrealistic agreements.