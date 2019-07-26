Vijayawada

Govt. boards, plaques in Telugu

In order to promote Telugu language, the government has issued orders through its Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department that all boards of government offices and foundation/inauguration plaques be written in Telugu.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao told members in the Legislative Council in the question hour on Thursday that the department had also issued GOs in Telugu language. The Minister that the Telugu language was in a state of neglect and said the government had constituted Telugu Language Development Authority for development, implementation and progress of the language of the land.

Besides, an inspecting officer had been visiting all departments to monitor strict implementation of the use of Telugu in office administration, he said.

