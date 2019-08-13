‘Govt. actions anti-investor’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said the actions of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government were a deterrent to potential investors and the economy was in a shambles as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took various decisions without pondering over the consequences.

He also said the attacks on TDP cadres by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activists have increased in the last 73 days and that it was the responsibility of leaders to save the workers.

A collective effort should be made to take the party forward, he said in a teleconference with its leaders on Monday.

Mr. Naidu said several projects have come to a halt as the government cancelled tenders on frivolous grounds.

Meet with Bonda

The party leaders and workers should come prepared for Tuesday’s State party meeting with an action plan to deal with the situation arising from the government’s failures and harassment by YSRCP workers.

Meanwhile, former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao met Mr. Naidu at the latter’s residence amidst speculation that he was preparing to quit the party.