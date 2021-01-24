Governor pays tributes to Subash Chandra Bose

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid floral tributes to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. He recalled the struggled waged by Subash Chandra Bose, who formed Azad Hind Fauj, against the British forces. Mr. Harichandan recalled the slogan of Netaji to the youth ‘Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom’.

Subhash Chandra Bose's unparalleled contribution to the nation makes him immortal in our memories, said Rayapati Gopalakrishna, Correspondent of RVR & JC College of Engineering in Guntur.

Addressing a programme organised to mark Netaji's birth anniversary, Mr. Gopalakrishna said Netaji was one of the most celebrated leaders in the Indian history due to his revolutionary ideas of freedom.

