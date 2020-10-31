Governor, Naidu express grief over Thantikonda accident

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has expressed profound grief over the accident at Thantikonda in East Godavari district, in the early hours of Friday, in which seven persons lost their lives and several others of a marriage party were injured while they were returning from a temple.Mr. Harichandan instructed the district administration to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured persons and offered his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved families.

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu also expressed shock and profound grief over the tragic road mishap.

‘Very unfortunate’

Calling the accident “very unfortunate”, he conveyed deep sympathies to the bereaved family members and said the government should ensure proper treatment to persons who sustained injuries in the incident and also provide all possible assistance to the victims and their families.