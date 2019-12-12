Governor launchesplantation drive at ALC

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan kick-started a massive plantation drive at Andhra Loyola College on Wednesday as part of an initiative taken up by the A.P. chapter of the Indian Red Cross Society.

Over one thousand saplings were planted in a single day on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harichandan enlightened students about the need to plant more saplings wherever possible, at a time when air and water pollution and global warming have become a major concern.

Mr. Harichandan, along with students from various colleges, planted saplings on the premises of ALC. The Governor asked the Indian Red Cross Society (A.P.) vice-president and secretary to the Governor, Mukesh Kumar Meena, to prepare an action plan to ensure plantation of one crore saplings in the coming three years by roping in the universities, Indian Scouts and Guides and other societies apart from the Red Cross Society.

IRCS, A.P. chairman Dr. A. Sridhar Reddy said that the plantation programme was taken up at the behest of Mr. Harichandan and added that 10 lakh saplings would be planted in the coming days. Mr. Harichandan also congratulated the newly-elected governing body of the Society.