Governor for establishment of junior, youth red cross units

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has appealed to the School and Higher Education Department officials to establish junior and youth red cross units in the State to inculcate voluntary participation in service activities among the youngsters.

He launched a mobile app for enrolment of volunteers brought out by Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), AP branch, at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harichandan said: “Volunteers are playing a vital role in IRCS in supporting the frontline staff and in conducting awareness and relief camps on COVID-19.”

Praising the IRCS Andhra Pradesh branch for organising sensitisation and distribution programmes as part of a fight against the pandemic, the Governor asked AP branch chairman A. Sridhar Reddy to focus on voluntary blood donation and tree plantation activities.

IRCS State branch Chief Executive Officer and general secretary A.K. Parida explained that the newly launched app was the first of its kind in the country. It would help the AP branch take up more activities with better coordination. “The app will help IRCS enrol volunteers, maintain centralised data, send SMSes to volunteers, maintain communication between IRCS members and volunteers,” Mr. Parida explained to the Governor.

Secretary to Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena, Special Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Satish Chandra, AP State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, NTRUHS Vice-Chancellor P. Shyam Prasad, Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education M.M. Naik, Commissioner of School Education Vadrevu Chinna Veerabhadrudu and other officials were present.