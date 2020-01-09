Governor felicitates Humpy for winning world championship

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitated grandmaster Koneru Humpy for winning the Women’s World Chess Rapid Championship held in Moscow recently.
Ms. Humpy, along with her father Koneru Ashok and husband D. Anvesh, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.
Mr. Harichandan said that she made the country proud by winning gold at the world championship. Mr. Harichandan felicitated Ms. Humpy by presenting a shawl and an idol of Lord Venkateswara.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.