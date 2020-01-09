Governor felicitates Humpy for winning world championship

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitated grandmaster Koneru Humpy for winning the Women’s World Chess Rapid Championship held in Moscow recently.

Ms. Humpy, along with her father Koneru Ashok and husband D. Anvesh, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Mr. Harichandan said that she made the country proud by winning gold at the world championship. Mr. Harichandan felicitated Ms. Humpy by presenting a shawl and an idol of Lord Venkateswara.